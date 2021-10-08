Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 13,051 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,559.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7,469.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 927.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after buying an additional 760,701 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CSGP opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 148.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

