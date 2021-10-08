Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 14,029 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

TRGP stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

