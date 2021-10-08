Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

FANG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

