Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $180,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.