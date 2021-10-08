Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

