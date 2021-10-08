Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.