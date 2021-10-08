Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Tobam purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GME opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -179.29 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $59.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

