Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,591,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,105,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

