Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.51 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

