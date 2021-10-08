Profund Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after purchasing an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after buying an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,295,000 after acquiring an additional 221,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NYSE KL opened at $43.11 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

