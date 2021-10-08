Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

