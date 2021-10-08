Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

