Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.