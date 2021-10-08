Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 981.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

