Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,302 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.27% of Prologis worth $242,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $274,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Prologis stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

