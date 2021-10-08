Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.