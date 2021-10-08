Prologis (PLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

