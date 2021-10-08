ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hubbell worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $183.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.25. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.68 and a twelve month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

