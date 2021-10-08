ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 69,200 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Flowers Foods worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.68 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.