ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,211 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of RLI worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $36,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE RLI opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $82.38 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.