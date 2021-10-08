ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 237,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

