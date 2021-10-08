ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.