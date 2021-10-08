ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,682 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

