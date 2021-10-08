ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 20,750 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lincoln Electric worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

LECO opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

