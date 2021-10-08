ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $199.01 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

