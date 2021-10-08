ProShare Advisors LLC Has $18.42 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Polaris worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $124.01 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

