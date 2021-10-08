ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Ryder System worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.