ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.45 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 472,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $401.66 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $404.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.42 and a 200 day moving average of $345.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.