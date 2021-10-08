ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.76 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of National Retail Properties worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

