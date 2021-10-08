ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Donaldson worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

