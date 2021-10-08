ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

