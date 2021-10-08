ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Graco worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

