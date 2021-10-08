ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

SYK stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

