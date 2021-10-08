ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ONE Gas worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $225,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

