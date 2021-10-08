ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

