ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MDU Resources Group worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.94 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

