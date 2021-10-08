ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 121,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,257,832 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

