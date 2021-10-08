ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 635,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,745,201 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $21.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,080,206 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

