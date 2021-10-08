ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.83 ($18.62) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.