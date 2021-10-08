Prosper Price Reaches $3.11 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00005744 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $4.60 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001904 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015485 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

