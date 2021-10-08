Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $70.94

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $74.00. Prothena shares last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

