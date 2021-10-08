Proton Market Capitalization Hits $102.63 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $102.63 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 93.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00237099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00102065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

