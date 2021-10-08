Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,190,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

