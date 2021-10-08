Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.54. 36,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,447. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

