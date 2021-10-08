Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 22,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

