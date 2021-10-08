PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of PS Business Parks worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $165.75 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $166.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.