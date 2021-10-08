PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 35,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PTC by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.76. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

