Public Index Network (PIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $54,072.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00143956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,494.19 or 0.99873410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.54 or 0.06342261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

