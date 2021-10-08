Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,027.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $72,027.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00133084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.45 or 1.00307019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.11 or 0.06420628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

