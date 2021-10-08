Public Mint Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $156,052.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

